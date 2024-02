Can Trump afford his mounting legal penalties? NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Forbes senior editor Dan Alexander about Trump's fortune and the resources he has to pay huge legal settlements.

National Can Trump afford his mounting legal penalties? Can Trump afford his mounting legal penalties? Listen · 4:21 4:21 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Forbes senior editor Dan Alexander about Trump's fortune and the resources he has to pay huge legal settlements. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor