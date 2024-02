A South Carolina woman is challenging the state's sixth-week abortion ban A woman unable to schedule an abortion before her sixth week of pregnancy in her home state of South Carolina is suing — the latest challenge to the state's so-called "fetal heartbeat" abortion ban.

Law A South Carolina woman is challenging the state's sixth-week abortion ban A woman unable to schedule an abortion before her sixth week of pregnancy in her home state of South Carolina is suing — the latest challenge to the state's so-called "fetal heartbeat" abortion ban. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor