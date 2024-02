By accident, scientists found an underwater 'megastructure' from the Stone Age Scientists have found what they say could be one of the oldest Stone Age megastructures in Europe: a giant stone wall on the floor of the Baltic Sea. They've dubbed it the "Blinkerwall."

Science By accident, scientists found an underwater 'megastructure' from the Stone Age By accident, scientists found an underwater 'megastructure' from the Stone Age Listen · 3:34 3:34 Scientists have found what they say could be one of the oldest Stone Age megastructures in Europe: a giant stone wall on the floor of the Baltic Sea. They've dubbed it the "Blinkerwall." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor