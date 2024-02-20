Accessibility links
Tensions between Jewish settlers and Palestinians rising in the West Bank : State of the World from NPR Israel has stepped up security in the occupied West Bank. And with the military focused on Gaza, they're using newly formed security forces made up of Jewish settlers to provide that security. Israeli activists and Palestinians warn that members of those forces want to drive Palestinians off their land. We go to the West Bank city of Hebron to see these new security forces in action.

For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates.

Rising Tensions Between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank

A Palestinian man walks past an Israeli checkpoint in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on December 24, 2023. Mosab Shawer/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian man walks past an Israeli checkpoint in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on December 24, 2023.

