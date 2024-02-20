Rising Tensions Between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank

Israel has stepped up security in the occupied West Bank. And with the military focused on Gaza, they're using newly formed security forces made up of Jewish settlers to provide that security. Israeli activists and Palestinians warn that members of those forces want to drive Palestinians off their land. We go to the West Bank city of Hebron to see these new security forces in action.



