Seth Meyers

Enlarge this image toggle caption NBC Universal NBC Universal

Ten years ago Seth Meyers hosted the NBC show Late Night for the first time. His first guests included his buddy Amy Poehler, the band A Great Big World and then Vice President Joe Biden. A pretty nice line up for a first show.

It's probably not breaking new ground to say that a job like that is a bit daunting. Previous Late Night hosts included Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien and David Letterman. The competition in 2014 was stiffer than ever. Not just from other network talk shows, but critically beloved cable shows and burgeoning streamers. Seth was up for the challenge.

Ten years have gone by since the first episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. he's gone on to interview hundreds of guests, create thousands of regular segments and navigate a pandemic-induced lockdown.

YouTube

Now, Seth is in the interview seat. He joins us on Bullseye to talk about all things Late Night. He shares what ideas he had when first starting the show, what he loves about hosting it, and how it's evolved over the years. He also compares how his work on the Late Show has been different than his time hosting "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live.