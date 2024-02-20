Accessibility links
Chilling out with the songs we can't stop listening to this week : All Songs Considered Host Robin Hilton hangs with composer and artist Julia Holter and NPR's Lars Gotrich to gab about their favorite new music, including the calming sounds of Helado Negro, Daisy Rickman and more.

Featured artists and songs:
1. Jessica Pratt: "Life Is" from 'Here In The Pitch'
2. Deerlady: "Masterpieces" from 'Greatest Hits'
3. Helado Negro: "Colores Del Mar" from 'Phasor'
4. Julia Holter: "Spinning" from 'Something in the Room She Moves'
5. Daisy Rickman: "Signpost to the Stars" from 'Howl'
6. Frances Chang: "Spiral in Houston" from 'Psychedelic Anxiety'
7. Jessika Kenney & Eyvind Kang: "Ocean" from 'Azure'

Chilling out with the songs we can't stop listening to this week

Helado Negro's "Colores Del Mar," from his album PHASOR, is one of the songs we can't stop listening to this week.

Composer, singer and songwriter (and former director of her college radio station) Julia Holter joins host Robin Hilton and NPR's Lars Gotrich to share and talk about the songs they can't stop playing this week.

Featured tracks include Helado Negro's transporting "Colores Del Mar," the meditative Cornish folk of Daisy Rickman, Jessica Pratt's dizzying "Life Is" and more.