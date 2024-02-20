Could fake horns end illegal rhino poaching?

Enlarge this image MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

In business, the million-dollar question is how to get people to buy stuff. But in wildlife conservation, the challenge is: how do we get people to not buy stuff? How do we bring down demand for fur, ivory and rhino horns? Today on the show, the story of a business trying to make lab-grown rhino horns and the backlash that followed.

Check out more of Juliana Kim's reporting for NPR here.

Related:

Supply, demand, extinction (Apple / Spotify)

Rhino Bonds

Shooting Bambi to Save Mother Nature

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.