Lab-grown rhino horn, conservationists and the fight to end illegal poaching : The Indicator from Planet Money In business, the million-dollar question is how to get people to buy stuff. But in wildlife conservation, the challenge is: how do we get people to not buy stuff? How do we bring down demand for fur, ivory and rhino horns? Today on the show, the story of a business trying to make lab-grown rhino horns and the backlash that followed.

Check out more of Juliana Kim's reporting for NPR here.

Could fake horns end illegal rhino poaching?

Enlarge this image
