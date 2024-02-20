Accessibility links
The Art Of Doing Nothing : 1A Twiddling your thumbs is often associated with wasting time. But feel shame about thumb-twiddling no longer. In a world of calendars and to-do lists, something has got to give.

We so often fear doing nothing, missing out, or getting behind. Our smartphones make it increasingly hard to disconnect from the attention economy.

But studies show there are benefits to dilly-dallying when it comes to your work and your health.

We'll discuss what it takes to reap the benefits of doing absolutely zilch on any given day.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Connect with us. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

1A

The Art Of Doing Nothing

The Art Of Doing Nothing

Listen · 33:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198910141/1232480200" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Spectators relax by the river Thames during the Henley regatta at Henley-on-Thames. Steve Eason/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Steve Eason/Getty Images

Spectators relax by the river Thames during the Henley regatta at Henley-on-Thames.

Steve Eason/Getty Images

Twiddling your thumbs is often associated with wasting time. But feel shame about thumb-twiddling no longer.

In a world of calendars and to-do lists, something has to give. We so often fear doing nothing, missing out, or getting behind. Our smartphones make it increasingly hard to disconnect from the attention economy. But studies show there are benefits to dilly-dallying when it comes to your work and your health.

Why is it so hard to do absolutely zilch on any given day? How can we try to reap the benefits of doing nothing at all?

Find more of our programs online.