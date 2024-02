Bipartisan House lawmakers may have a solution to stalemate over foreign military aid NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, one of eight Democratic and Republican lawmakers who introduced a new foreign aid and border security bill in the House.

Politics Bipartisan House lawmakers may have a solution to stalemate over foreign military aid Bipartisan House lawmakers may have a solution to stalemate over foreign military aid Listen · 5:11 5:11 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, one of eight Democratic and Republican lawmakers who introduced a new foreign aid and border security bill in the House. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor