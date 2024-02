Delta announces special mid-day flight on April 8 to follow solar eclipse's path On the flight from Austin, Texas, to Detroit, the airline is using a plane with bigger windows to make it easier to see the eclipse.

Delta announces special mid-day flight on April 8 to follow solar eclipse's path On the flight from Austin, Texas, to Detroit, the airline is using a plane with bigger windows to make it easier to see the eclipse.