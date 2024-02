Trump has only weeks to pay the state of New York hundreds of millions of dollars NPR's A Martinez speaks with William & Mary Law School professor Jim Wheaton about the state of Donald Trump's finances after a $450 million civil penalty was levied against him for fraud.

Law Trump has only weeks to pay the state of New York hundreds of millions of dollars Trump has only weeks to pay the state of New York hundreds of millions of dollars Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with William & Mary Law School professor Jim Wheaton about the state of Donald Trump's finances after a $450 million civil penalty was levied against him for fraud. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor