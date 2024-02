Egypt builds a buffer zone in anticipation of a Palestinian refugee spillover More than half of Gaza's population has sought shelter in the southern region of Rafah across from Egypt's border. Israel warns of an impending ground invasion there if hostages aren't freed by Hamas.

