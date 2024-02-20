Accessibility links
The U.S. has again vetoed a UN resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza

The Associated Press

African heads of state attend the 37th Ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union Summit at AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Feb. 17, 2024. Arab nations are putting to a vote a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, knowing it will be vetoed by the United States but hoping to show broad global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war.

AP

UNITED NATIONS — The United States vetoed an Arab-backed U.N. resolution Tuesday demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in the embattled Gaza Strip.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining, reflecting the wide global support for ending the more than four-month war that started with Hamas' surprise invasion of southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and saw 250 others taken hostage. Since then, more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

It was the third U.S. veto of a Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.