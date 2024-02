U.S. vetoes call for ceasefire in Gaza for a third time The Biden administration has again used its veto power on the UN security council to block a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. A U.S. ambassador suggested a different draft resolution.

U.S. vetoes call for ceasefire in Gaza for a third time The Biden administration has again used its veto power on the UN security council to block a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. A U.S. ambassador suggested a different draft resolution.