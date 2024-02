An Alabama Supreme Court ruling may have wider implications for people seeking IVF NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Mary Ziegler, UC Davis law professor, about the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that says frozen embryos are people and individuals can be held liable for destroying them.

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Mary Ziegler, UC Davis law professor, about the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that says frozen embryos are people and individuals can be held liable for destroying them.