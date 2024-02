U.K. judges debate whether Julian Assange can appeal his extradition to the U.S. On Tuesday, a U.K. court began hearing arguments on whether Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can appeal his extradition to the United States. The U.S. has charged Assange with espionage.

