State of the World from NPR What is the Future of Russian Opposition to Putin? What is the Future of Russian Opposition to Putin? Listen · 9:15 9:15 Enlarge this image toggle caption Dirk Waem/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images Dirk Waem/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images Alexei Navalny is the latest in a string of critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin to die. So what is the future of Russian opposition? We hear about the challenges Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnava, will face in taking a leadership role in the opposition. And an interview with Russian politician Boris Nadezhdin, who tried to run against Putin in the upcoming election, but was barred from being on the ballot.