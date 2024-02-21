Dirk Waem/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images
Belgian Foreign minister Hadja Lahbib and Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya meet after an Informal gathering of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU, organized by the Council of the European Union in Brussels, Monday 19 Feb. 2024. He served a 19-year prison sentence for 'extremism' in K-3 penal camp in Charp, he died there last Friday.
Alexei Navalny is the latest in a string of critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin to die. So what is the future of Russian opposition? We hear about the challenges Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, will face in taking a leadership role in the opposition. And an interview with Russian politician Boris Nadezhdin, who tried to run against Putin in the upcoming election, but was barred from being on the ballot.