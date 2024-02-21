Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Residente, La Yegros and El Cuarteto de Nos

As the chill remains in the air for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere and the heat of summer warms up the South, we take time to listen to new music from both parts of the world.

Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre round up their favorite new music, including Southern Cone rock and cumbia, atmospheric vocals from the U.S. and even some delicate yet emotionally powerful music from the Catalan region of Spain.

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Joaquin Cotler. Hazel Cills is the podcast editor and digital editor for Alt.Latino and our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Featured songs:

El Cuarteto de Nos, "Chivo Expiatorio (En Vivo)"

Helado Negro, "Best For You and Me"

La Yegros, "Bodas de Plumas"

Lau Noah, "If a tree falls in love with a river"

Daymé Arocena, "A Fuego Lento" (feat. Vicente García)

Residente, "Ron En El Piso"