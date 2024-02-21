Accessibility links
How does the military spend their money? : Planet Money The Department of Defense's proposed budget for 2024 is $842 billion. That is about 3.5% of the U.S.'s GDP. The military buys everything from pens and paper clips to fighter jets and submarines. But the market for military equipment is very different from the commercial market.

On today's episode, we're bringing you two stories from The Indicator's series on defense spending that explore that market. As the U.S. continues to send weapons to Ukraine and Israel, we first look at why defense costs are getting so high. Then, we dive into whether bare-bones manufacturing styles are leaving the U.S. military in a bind.

The original Indicator episodes were produced by Cooper Katz McKim with engineering from Maggie Luthar and James Willetts. It was fact-checked by Sierra Juarez and Angel Carreras. They were edited by Kate Concannon and Paddy Hirsch. Alex Goldmark is Planet Money's executive producer.

Planet Money

Two Indicators: Economics of the defense industry

Listen · 19:22
Illustration picture shows the new F35 fighter aircraft during a visit to the Lockheed Martin aerospace and defense company in Fort Worth, state of Texas, United States of America on Sunday 10 December 2023.
Enlarge this image
JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP/Getty Images
Are we overpaying for military equipment?

The Indicator from Planet Money

Can Just-In-Time handle a new era of war?

The Indicator from Planet Money

Music: NPR Source Audio - "Sitting on A Hay Bale," and "In Dusk We Trust"