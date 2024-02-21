Accessibility links
Writer Lucy Sante On Transitioning In Her Late 60s : Fresh Air Lucy Sante has been writing books since the 1980s, exploring everything from photography to urban history. In a new memoir, she shares her story of transition from male to female at 67 years old. "I am lucky to have survived my own repression," Sante says. "I think a lot of people in my position have not." The book is titled I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition.

Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews the new Apple TV+ series Constellation.

Fresh Air

Writer Lucy Sante On Transitioning In Her Late 60s

Writer Lucy Sante On Transitioning In Her Late 60s

Listen · 45:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197963292/1232956050" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Lucy Sante has been writing books since the 1980s, exploring everything from photography to urban history. In a new memoir, she shares her story of transition from male to female at 67 years old. "I am lucky to have survived my own repression," Sante says. "I think a lot of people in my position have not." The book is titled I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition.

Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews the new Apple TV+ series Constellation.