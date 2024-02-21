Writer Lucy Sante On Transitioning In Her Late 60s : Fresh Air Lucy Sante has been writing books since the 1980s, exploring everything from photography to urban history. In a new memoir, she shares her story of transition from male to female at 67 years old. "I am lucky to have survived my own repression," Sante says. "I think a lot of people in my position have not." The book is titled I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews the new Apple TV+ series Constellation.

Fresh Air Writer Lucy Sante On Transitioning In Her Late 60s Writer Lucy Sante On Transitioning In Her Late 60s Listen · 45:49 45:49 Lucy Sante has been writing books since the 1980s, exploring everything from photography to urban history. In a new memoir, she shares her story of transition from male to female at 67 years old. "I am lucky to have survived my own repression," Sante says. "I think a lot of people in my position have not." The book is titled I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews the new Apple TV+ series Constellation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor