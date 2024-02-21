Personhood In Alabama And A Veto At The U.N.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Three Alabama couples stored frozen embryos at a fertility clinic in the state. A patient wandering around the clinic dropped the embryos, making them unusable.



On Friday, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the couples could sue for wrongful death in an unprecedented decision that means frozen embryos are now considered "children" in the state. The court argued that the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act "applies to all children, born and unborn, without limitation." What does this decision mean for reproductive rights beyond abortion?



Also: this week, emotions are running high at the United Nations Security Council.



"The veto of this draft resolution is not only regrettable... it is absolutely reckless and dangerous against shielding Israel even as it commits the most shocking crimes," said Riyad Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations.



Those comments came after the United States vetoed an Arab-backed and widely supported U.N. resolution. It demanded an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Where does this leave negotiations now?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.