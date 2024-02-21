Wind Power Is Taking Over A West Virginia Coal Town. Will The Residents Embrace It?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Haiyun Jiang/NPR Haiyun Jiang/NPR

Keyser, West Virginia, was once known for coal. But the jobs have been disappearing since the 1970s. First because of automation, then cheap natural gas. And now, the urgency to address climate change is one more pressure on this energy source that contributes to global warming.



Now the town, like so much of the country is attempting to transition to renewable energy. The country's first major climate policy, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, gave that transition a boost. It passed with the key vote of West Virginia's own Senator Democrat Joe Manchin.



Keyser represents a national shift in American energy production. And in a town that was defined by coal for generations, change can be difficult.



For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.



Email us at considerthis@npr.org.



This episode was produced by Kat Lonsdorf and Michael Levitt. It was edited by Tinbete Ermyas. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.