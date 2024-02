2 adults charged with the murder of Lisa Lopez-Galvan at Chiefs' Super Bowl rally Missouri prosecutors have charged two adults with second-degree murder following last week's shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

National 2 adults charged with the murder of Lisa Lopez-Galvan at Chiefs' Super Bowl rally 2 adults charged with the murder of Lisa Lopez-Galvan at Chiefs' Super Bowl rally Listen · 2:17 2:17 Missouri prosecutors have charged two adults with second-degree murder following last week's shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor