Some of the people closest to Haiti's late prime minister are indicted in his murder A judge investigating the 2021 assassination has indicted dozens of people, including the late president's widow. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Widlore Mérancourt, editor-in-chief of AyiboPost.

Latin America Some of the people closest to Haiti's late prime minister are indicted in his murder Some of the people closest to Haiti's late prime minister are indicted in his murder Audio will be available later today. A judge investigating the 2021 assassination has indicted dozens of people, including the late president's widow. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Widlore Mérancourt, editor-in-chief of AyiboPost. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor