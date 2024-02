There's a new star in the world of chess: a child prodigy beats grandmaster Ashwat Kaushik, 8, a chess prodigy from Singapore recently beat a 37-year-old chess grandmaster at a tournament in Switzerland. Kaushik is now the youngest player ever to defeat a grandmaster.

