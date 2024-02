If regulators approve, Capital One plans to buy Discover for more than $35 billion NPR'S Leila Fadel speaks with Fenway Summer managing partner Raj Date about the impact on consumers of the proposed merger between Capital One and Discover Financial Services.

Business If regulators approve, Capital One plans to buy Discover for more than $35 billion If regulators approve, Capital One plans to buy Discover for more than $35 billion Audio will be available later today. NPR'S Leila Fadel speaks with Fenway Summer managing partner Raj Date about the impact on consumers of the proposed merger between Capital One and Discover Financial Services. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor