California lawmakers say they expect to set the pace for AI rules California often takes the lead with legislation to regulate tech. California lawmakers say they expect to set the pace once again on artificial intelligence.

National California lawmakers say they expect to set the pace for AI rules California lawmakers say they expect to set the pace for AI rules Audio will be available later today. California often takes the lead with legislation to regulate tech. California lawmakers say they expect to set the pace once again on artificial intelligence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor