Chinese-made cranes at U.S. ports may pose a national security threat There are about 200 cranes at U.S. ports that were made in China, and could be at risk for hacking. The White House is taking aim at these.

National Security Chinese-made cranes at U.S. ports may pose a national security threat Chinese-made cranes at U.S. ports may pose a national security threat Listen · 3:55 3:55 There are about 200 cranes at U.S. ports that were made in China, and could be at risk for hacking. The White House is taking aim at these. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor