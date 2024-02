Helicopter pilot killed in Spain is believed to be a Russian who defected to Ukraine A man who was shot dead in Spain last week was believed to be a Russian helicopter pilot who defected to Ukraine because he was opposed to the war. Was Moscow involved in his death?

