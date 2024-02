Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold 'Em' adds to a long legacy of Black women in country music With Beyoncé on top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Francesca Royster, author of Black Country Music, about the history of Black women in country music.

Culture Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold 'Em' adds to a long legacy of Black women in country music Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold 'Em' adds to a long legacy of Black women in country music Listen · 6:36 6:36 With Beyoncé on top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Francesca Royster, author of Black Country Music, about the history of Black women in country music. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor