The Biden Administration is erasing debts of 150,000 federal student loan borrowers The U.S. Department of Education announced it's erasing $1.2 billion in federal student loans. At the same time, the department is struggled to implement a new application for federal student aid.

Education The Biden Administration is erasing debts of 150,000 federal student loan borrowers The Biden Administration is erasing debts of 150,000 federal student loan borrowers Listen · 3:27 3:27 The U.S. Department of Education announced it's erasing $1.2 billion in federal student loans. At the same time, the department is struggled to implement a new application for federal student aid. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor