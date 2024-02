What a Julian Assange conviction could mean for the future of press freedom NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University's Jameel Jaffer about arguments that prosecuting Julian Assange would threaten press freedom.

