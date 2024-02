Scientists in the Florida Keys haven't had great success revitalizing coral reefs NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Katey Lesneski, research coordinator for coral restoration at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. She's been checking on restored corals, which struggled in 2023.

Environment Scientists in the Florida Keys haven't had great success revitalizing coral reefs Scientists in the Florida Keys haven't had great success revitalizing coral reefs Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Katey Lesneski, research coordinator for coral restoration at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. She's been checking on restored corals, which struggled in 2023. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor