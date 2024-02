Ukraine makes its own weapons : State of the World from NPR Ukraine is running out of arms. As Russian troops advance and the war grinds on, foreign aid to buy more weapons is stalled. So Ukraine is making its own. NPR's Joanna Kakissis visits the Ukrainians ramping up the manufacture of mortars, howitzers and high-tech defense weapons.

