Can Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me... Now' say anything new?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Courtesy of Prime Courtesy of Prime

The wait to learn more about Jennifer Lopez's love life is finally over. The singer and actress has released a new film on Prime Video called This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, in conjunction with a new album and an upcoming documentary. It's all about her journey from Gigli to joyful, from falter to altar, with her now-husband Ben Affleck. She sings, she dances, and is cared for by the weirdest council of advisors ever assembled — including cameos from Neil deGrasse Tyson, Post Malone, Jane Fonda.

Amazon supports NPR and pays to distribute some of our content.

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour.