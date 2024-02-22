Accessibility links
Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunner of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar holds a cat from his position in the direction of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 20, 2024.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunner of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar holds a cat from his position in the direction of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 20, 2024.

It's been nearly two years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, With Putin's forces making strategic gains in the eastern part of the country, there's increasing international pressure for the U.S. to step up its military aid.

America has provided more than $47 billion in support to Ukraine since the war began. But a new package of aid is stalled in Congress. Last week, the Senate passed a foreign aid package that included $61 billion for Ukraine. That was blocked by the Republican-controlled House which insisted it include a border security package.

So what does that mean for the war going forward? And how do European allies view the need for American aid?

