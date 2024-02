Morning news brief GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley sharpens her critique of Donald Trump. House GOP forges ahead with Biden impeachment inquiry. Study shows how far and wide the U.S. opioid crisis has spread.

Politics Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:32 11:32 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley sharpens her critique of Donald Trump. House GOP forges ahead with Biden impeachment inquiry. Study shows how far and wide the U.S. opioid crisis has spread. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor