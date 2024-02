Study's findings demonstrate the sweeping effects of America's drug overdose crisis A recent study finds that nearly half of American adults know someone who died from an overdose. The RAND Corporation study was published Wednesday in the American Journal of Public Health.

National Study's findings demonstrate the sweeping effects of America's drug overdose crisis Study's findings demonstrate the sweeping effects of America's drug overdose crisis Listen · 3:53 3:53 A recent study finds that nearly half of American adults know someone who died from an overdose. The RAND Corporation study was published Wednesday in the American Journal of Public Health. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor