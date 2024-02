Museum honoring Mississippi bluesman John Hurt is destroyed in a fire A fire in Avalon, Miss., destroyed the museum dedicated to singer and guitarist John Hurt, and erases one of the last sites marking the community's history as a formerly all-Black town.

Museum honoring Mississippi bluesman John Hurt is destroyed in a fire