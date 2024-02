The artist formerly known as Kanye West is back with a No. 1 album After losing a major-label record deal following a series of anti-Semitic comments, Ye, formerly Kanye West, is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with Ty Dolla $ign on Vultures 1.

