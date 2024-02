What stopped W.Va. Sen. Joe Manchin from a third party presidential bid? West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin talks to NPR's Michel Martin about Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, and his decisions against another run for the Senate or a new bid for president.

Politics What stopped W.Va. Sen. Joe Manchin from a third party presidential bid? What stopped W.Va. Sen. Joe Manchin from a third party presidential bid? Audio will be available later today. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin talks to NPR's Michel Martin about Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, and his decisions against another run for the Senate or a new bid for president. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor