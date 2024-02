Japan's economic relief is a welcome respite for Ukraine as U.S. military aid falters Japan has pledged long-term support for the reconstruction of Ukraine. NPR's A Martinez talks to Noriyuki Shikata, spokesperson for Japan's prime minister.

Asia Japan's economic relief is a welcome respite for Ukraine as U.S. military aid falters Japan's economic relief is a welcome respite for Ukraine as U.S. military aid falters Audio will be available later today. Japan has pledged long-term support for the reconstruction of Ukraine. NPR's A Martinez talks to Noriyuki Shikata, spokesperson for Japan's prime minister. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor