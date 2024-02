Republicans forge ahead with an impeachment inquiry against President Biden President Biden's younger brother spent hours on Capitol Hill answering questions in a closed-door session that was part of the Republican-led impeachment inquiry.

Politics Republicans forge ahead with an impeachment inquiry against President Biden Republicans forge ahead with an impeachment inquiry against President Biden Audio will be available later today. President Biden's younger brother spent hours on Capitol Hill answering questions in a closed-door session that was part of the Republican-led impeachment inquiry. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor