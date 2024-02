Beyonce' has topped the Hot Country songs chart with 'Texas Hold 'Em' That makes Beyonce' the first Black woman with a No. 1 country song. She and Taylor Swift are the only two women who — as solo acts — have debuted on the country chart at No. 1.

