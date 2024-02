How the Justice Department foils assassination plots in the U.S. The Justice Department has foiled four assassination plots on American soil in the past year and a half. Such attempts are not new and often involve U.S. allies.

National Security How the Justice Department foils assassination plots in the U.S. How the Justice Department foils assassination plots in the U.S. Listen · 5:12 5:12 The Justice Department has foiled four assassination plots on American soil in the past year and a half. Such attempts are not new and often involve U.S. allies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor