Texas is suing an immigration nonprofit after accusing them of 'human smuggling' Texas is suing a border nonprofit that works with migrants accusing it of "human smuggling" and running "stash houses." The group vehemently denies the charges.

National Texas is suing an immigration nonprofit after accusing them of 'human smuggling' Texas is suing an immigration nonprofit after accusing them of 'human smuggling' Audio will be available later today. Texas is suing a border nonprofit that works with migrants accusing it of "human smuggling" and running "stash houses." The group vehemently denies the charges. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor