New York rolls out a social-justice oriented weed legalization program NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino about her latest piece, which chronicles the rollout of New York's social justice-oriented weed legalization program.

Law New York rolls out a social-justice oriented weed legalization program New York rolls out a social-justice oriented weed legalization program Listen · 5:52 5:52 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino about her latest piece, which chronicles the rollout of New York's social justice-oriented weed legalization program. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor