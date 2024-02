After 2 years, war is still hell for this Ukrainian writer turned soldier NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to Ukrainian writer Artem Chapeye about two years of war in Ukraine.

Europe After 2 years, war is still hell for this Ukrainian writer turned soldier After 2 years, war is still hell for this Ukrainian writer turned soldier Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to Ukrainian writer Artem Chapeye about two years of war in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor