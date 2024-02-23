The Russian invasion of Ukraine is marking a grim second anniversary. We hear from Ukrainians who are determined to remain in their homes, and what some Russians say about their country as it enters a third year of waging war on Ukraine.
Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu via Getty Images
toggle caption
People visit the graves of fallen soldiers in commemoration as citizens and families of Ukrainian servicemen who killed during Russia-Ukraine war, take part in a ceremony to honor the memory of fallen soldiers on the eve of the 2nd anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war, where 'rays of remembrance' are lit into the sky above the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, February 23, 2024.
Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu via Getty Images
hide caption
People visit the graves of fallen soldiers in commemoration as citizens and families of Ukrainian servicemen who killed during Russia-Ukraine war, take part in a ceremony to honor the memory of fallen soldiers on the eve of the 2nd anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war, where 'rays of remembrance' are lit into the sky above the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, February 23, 2024.
Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu via Getty Images