Accessibility links
Russian War on Ukraine Marks a Second Anniversary : State of the World from NPR The Russian invasion of Ukraine is marking a grim second anniversary. We hear from Ukrainians who are determined to remain in their homes, and what some Russians say about their country as it enters a third year of waging war on Ukraine.

State of the World from NPR

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Two Years On

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Two Years On

Listen · 15:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196979571/1233635558" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is marking a grim second anniversary. We hear from Ukrainians who are determined to remain in their homes, and what some Russians say about their country as it enters a third year of waging war on Ukraine.

Enlarge this image

People visit the graves of fallen soldiers in commemoration as citizens and families of Ukrainian servicemen who killed during Russia-Ukraine war, take part in a ceremony to honor the memory of fallen soldiers on the eve of the 2nd anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war, where 'rays of remembrance' are lit into the sky above the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, February 23, 2024. Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu via Getty Images

People visit the graves of fallen soldiers in commemoration as citizens and families of Ukrainian servicemen who killed during Russia-Ukraine war, take part in a ceremony to honor the memory of fallen soldiers on the eve of the 2nd anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war, where 'rays of remembrance' are lit into the sky above the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, February 23, 2024.

Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu via Getty Images