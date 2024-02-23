Russian War on Ukraine Marks a Second Anniversary : State of the World from NPR The Russian invasion of Ukraine is marking a grim second anniversary. We hear from Ukrainians who are determined to remain in their homes, and what some Russians say about their country as it enters a third year of waging war on Ukraine.

State of the World from NPR The Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Two Years On The Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Two Years On Listen · 15:09 15:09 The Russian invasion of Ukraine is marking a grim second anniversary. We hear from Ukrainians who are determined to remain in their homes, and what some Russians say about their country as it enters a third year of waging war on Ukraine. Enlarge this image toggle caption Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu via Getty Images Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu via Getty Images Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor