Why Biz Markie embodied hip-hop : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Sacha Jenkins has chronicled hip-hop culture for decades now. He is one of the founders of the legendary magazine Ego Trip and has produced documentaries on Wu-Tang Clan and Cypress Hill. His new documentary, All Up In The Biz, highlights the life and rhymes of the late rapper Biz Markie, known for his 1989 hit "Just A Friend." Sacha Jenkins sits down with us to talk about Markie's legacy and unconventional approach to life and music.

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Why Biz Markie embodied hip-hop

Sacha Jenkins is himself a hip-hop veteran. He was one of the founders of the legendary magazine Ego Trip and the creative director of Mass Appeal magazine. He's directed a number of films, including documentaries about the Wu-Tang Clan, Rick James, and Louie Armstrong. His new project, All Up In The Biz, documents the life and legacy of rapper Biz Markie.

Most people, if they know who Biz Markie was, know him from his song "Just A Friend." But within hip-hop, Biz Markie was much more than a successful hit single. He was an avatar for everything delightful about the culture, as a rapper, beatboxer, and person. His very way of being in the world reminded everyone around him how fun hip-hop could be.

Sacha Jenkins joins us on Bullseye to talk about All Up In The Biz and how he tries to capture Biz Markie's spirit through the film.

All Up In The Biz Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

