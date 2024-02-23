Why Biz Markie embodied hip-hop

Enlarge this image toggle caption Inform Ventures/Courtesy of SHOWTIME Inform Ventures/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

Sacha Jenkins is himself a hip-hop veteran. He was one of the founders of the legendary magazine Ego Trip and the creative director of Mass Appeal magazine. He's directed a number of films, including documentaries about the Wu-Tang Clan, Rick James, and Louie Armstrong. His new project, All Up In The Biz, documents the life and legacy of rapper Biz Markie.

Most people, if they know who Biz Markie was, know him from his song "Just A Friend." But within hip-hop, Biz Markie was much more than a successful hit single. He was an avatar for everything delightful about the culture, as a rapper, beatboxer, and person. His very way of being in the world reminded everyone around him how fun hip-hop could be.

Sacha Jenkins joins us on Bullseye to talk about All Up In The Biz and how he tries to capture Biz Markie's spirit through the film.